“I can’t live in these conditions,” local tenant plans to take apartment concerns to city mayor

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – People who live at one Augusta apartment complex say their living conditions are unbearable.

“If you can put your hand in there, my food spoils all the time,” said Garian Henry.

Henry — a single mother of two says she moved into Clara Grace Apartments two weeks ago. She says because of her fixed income and credit, she didn’t have many options when it came to finding a home.



“I was coming from being homeless for four months, so when you’re in that situation you’re desperate you want to get out,” said Henry.



She says that’s when she found Clara Grace apartments.



“In order for me to get in and move in expedited, I had to do my own painting and clean my own apartment out,” she said.



In the short time she’s lived there, she says she’s had problems with the electricity and plumbing. She only has one working outlet upstairs, so she has to buy extension cords. And she has a leak from the bathroom to the kitchen.



“I can’t live in these conditions where I can’t even put my cabinets in, i dont even know what that is,” she said.



Henry says she’s not the only person experiencing these issues, but she says most of the other tenants are afraid to come forward out of fear of being evicted.



“I’m tired of the landlords doing this and taking advantage of people like us that need a place to live and want to put our children in a place. That’s the reason I called you all, becuase when I hear people’s stories their scared to say anything because they don’t wan’t to be put out the door,” said Henry.



She sent this video of a neighbor’s apartment that appears to show a leak from the air conditioner soaking the entire floor. NewsChannel 6 showed the video to one of the managers.



“I think this particular, i dont know quite sure which one it is, but this particular person we sent in the HVAC guy to fix this leak as well as I sent the carpet guys to extract that water,” Chanta Taylor.



Taylor is the leasing manager. She says as soon as a work order is placed, tenants receive help.



“Alot of times if people owe us money, they’re not going to call in for a complaint becuase they owe something, but that’s basically what we see, but when we do have work orders in the drop of a hat, we’re here. I’ll drive over here daily if i have to,” said Taylor.



NewsChannel 6 also reached out to a co-owner of the apartment complex, Joe Mullins. He says he couldn’t speak on camera, but he did say there were only 2 work orders on file. He also says the apartment complex is being renovated.



“The owner purchased this property to renovate it based off the growth that Augusta is supposed to be having with that new cyber center. So, that’s what were working on, so we don’t want to lose tenants of course we don’t, but we need them to speak with us…” said Taylor.



Henry plans to take her and other tenants’ concerns to the mayor and see if the city can help fix these problems.