COLUMBIA, Co (WJBF)- “my ex-wife called me and said my son died, I said why, she said he’s still burning in her house in fire” said Tony Mai, Father of Nicolas Mai

Tony Mai, the father of 10 year old Nicolas Mai who died Tuesday in a house fire in Sarah Creek Court. Crying hysterically, still in disbelief. He says his son and a cousin were home alone at the time.

Mai says his ex wife told him she left to go get something to eat, when she came back the house was in flames.

Mai says he’s still searching for answers as to what happened.

“I feel bad and yesterday and today I cannot sleep I see my son burned I cannot sleep”

A Fifth grader at South Columbia Elementary Nicholas was preparing to celebrate his birthday tomorrow.

“He was a very good son he played with everybody that would allow him in the school and all the teachers love him and all the family loved him too”

A house next door was also damaged but no one was inside that home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.