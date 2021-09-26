‘I always listen to my mom’: 6-year-old Nevada boy leaves mask on for school picture

by: KLAS

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) – A 6-year-old boy is trending on social media after his mom shared a conversation he had with his photographer during picture day at school.

According to the boy’s mom, Nicole Peoples, a photographer asked her son Mason to remove his face mask for his school picture. However, the first-grader didn’t take his mask off because “my mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.”

Peoples shared the conversation on her Facebook page.

GoFundMe was set up for anyone who wants to help contribute towards Mason’s college fund or to just give him a pat on the back for listening to mom, as kids should.

