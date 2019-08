AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports an 18-wheeler driver was killed Interstate 20.

We’re told the trucker was traveling on I-20 westbound about 10:15 Wednesday morning when the rig went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash and driver’s name have not been released.