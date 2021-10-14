I-20, Exit 6 WB ramp reopened following tractor trailer crash, 2nd time this week

#UPDATE | The exit 6 ramp is back open as emergency crews continue to clear debris.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that the tractor trailer was not overturned and the driver of the truck was not trapped. That driver is not at all injured.

A minivan was also involved and that driver is the one that is injured and at the hospital.

The extent of their injuries extent unknown.

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – An overturned tractor trailer has the I-20 Exit 6 west bound off-ramp blocked.

The accident happened around 4:30am, Thursday.

A person has been reported trapped in the tractor trailer.







According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, no injuries are reported.

Avoid the area if you can as emergency crews are still on the scene.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to follow this story and let you know when the exit will be back open.