I-20 Eastbound lane closure in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Georgia Department of Transportation is alerting the public that an emergency closure of one lane of I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 184 in Columbia County had to be put in place earlier today due to a failed slab.

The emergency closure is expected to stay in place for at least another day.

According to GDOT, the failed slab poses a travel hazard and will require a lane closure at that location.

They plan to pull the slab and leave the lane closed until workers can return tomorrow.

GDOT expects that there will be traffic delays in the area, especially during peak traffic times.