I-20 east slab project slated to begin Feb. 24th

THOMSON (WJBF) – Considering 35,000 to 40,000 average daily drivers travel I-20 from Thomson to Grovetown, the concrete surface takes a pounding. Maintenance is key to keeping the ride as safe and as smooth as possible.

Relief is in sight for eastbound travelers starting the night of Monday, February 24th when a $759,000 concrete slab replacement contract kicks off from mile 171 to mile 191. Due to anticipated weather, the contractor bumped back the kick off date.

Causie Contracting Inc. will move in, weather permitting, on the McDuffie County end at 6 p.m. and depart at 6 a.m. Crews will work under these night hours until complete in one month.

Overall, just under 30 slabs will be torn out and replaced, along with drainage additions to prevent pesky future water intrusion. This work is comparable to 2019’s contract on the westbound side that hit the same general areas.

Motorists traveling through a work zone should expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death. Pay attention, slow down and watch for workers. GDOT is committed to keeping workers and travelers safe.

