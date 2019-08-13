I-20 bridge work and widening project already underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – You may not notice it now, but work is already underway to widen the I-20 bridge over the Savannah River.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman Kyle Collins told NewsChannel 6 the project is currently in the design phase. He said drivers will begin to notice crews and equipment in October or November. All of that work will be done during overnight hours.

“It’s about 1.8 miles total from where we’re standing at the Georgia Welcome Center going back to Exit 1 West Martintown Road. That’s the project parameters,” Kyle Collins said. That’s widening from two to three lanes on each side, replacing the bridges and also adding 12 foot shoulders inside and outside. It’s going to give you a lot more space to move cars out of the travel way.”

Also, on Sunday night, GDOT plans to close the ramps entering and exiting Bobby Jones Expressway at Wrightsboro Road for a resurfacing project.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps