I-20 bridge construction update

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Construction continues on I-20 at the state line causing lane closures. Crews began working at 10 o’clock Thursday night pouring concrete on the new bridges.

The inner east bound lane was closed over night to allow the large concrete trucks access to the bridge.

This work was scheduled several times but had to be postponed because weather and other factors put them behind schedule.

Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation said now construction is moving right along.

“About halfway done on phase two of the Augusta Canal. We will be in phase two once we get these spans poured on the Savannah River. So, it’s getting the bridges done and its working on that roadway to the interior of the median leading through to the end of the year.”

He said more than 60,000 drivers pass through the area daily and cautions safety during the lane closure and all other phases of the road construction.

“As always, I mean the work zone. The speed limit is reduced, so please abide by that. Make sure you shift in enough time. Don’t try to race down to the closure. Give yourself plenty of time to move over into that right lane whether you’re going into South Carolina or coming into Georgia,” said Collins.

GDOT is hoping to be finished with the new bridges by spring or summer of 2022. Once this phase is complete, crew will reroute traffic and begin demolition on the existing bridges and then rebuilding them.