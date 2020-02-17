Hwy 88 repave begins from Blythe to Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH\BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Roadwork is coming to Burke County on State Route 88 (Blythe Road/Patterson Road) from the Burke County line to Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.

ATC Site Construction moved in major asphalt operations on the $2.23 million resurfacing project covering nearly 9 miles. Weather permitting, expected completion is March 31, 2020.

The Georgia Department of Transportation

The traveling public will see single lane closures and delays in the work zone daily. Right now work is from the Burke County end eastward toward Windsor Spring Road.

Motorists traveling through a work zone should expect the unexpected. It can make the difference between life and death. Pay attention, slow down and watch for workers. GDOT is committed to keeping workers and travelers safe.

