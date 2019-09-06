Hurricane Dorian brings rain, wind to Bamberg County, SC; no significant issues reported

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Hurricane Dorian made its way along the South Carolina coast. Some viewers in our southern counties saw its impacts including in Bamberg, South Carolina.

Government agencies, schools, and some other businesses were closed to prep for the storm. One business kept its doors open in spite of the rain and wind. “We had some folks in Columbia that were working in the area and that was unusual and a couple of locals came in and that’s about it,” Owner of Cliff’s Seafood and Grill Cliff Thomas told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Dark clouds ⛈ heading into Williston, South Carolina. Posted by Shawn Cabbagestalk WJBF on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Cliff’s Seafood and Grill is open for business during Dorian. “We talked about it last night and a lot of businesses are closed,” Thomas added.

Cliff and his wife Gladys has been serving up food just like you’ll get at home in this area for more than 10 years. “Basically, anything that has Cliff’s name on it is great,” Thomas said laughing.

He says that this time around is a lot different from other tropical systems that headed into the area.”Going back to Hugo, when traffic was coming into Aiken and Augusta, it was bumper to bumper,” he recalled. In Matthew, Highway 301, north and south was busy but this time with Dorian, to see the difference in traffic has been basically slow,” he added.

While driving is down on local roads, county officials say that’s a good thing. Because Dorian hasn’t brought any significant issues to Bamberg County. “We had reports of two downed trees, those were quickly taken care of. They are off the roads now, and certainly we are fielding any calls for other downed trees that may be happening in the area,” Mary Tilton with Bamberg County said.

Officials are reiterating to stay off of the roads if there are more issues.

“We are encouraging residents to stay home if they can. even though the weather isn’t as bad as it could have been. we really want people to stay home and stay off the roads for our first responders,” Tilton added.

Cliff and his wife say that they are in town and ready to take care of you if you need a quick bite. “The ones that could come out, we’re here to take care of them,” Thomas added.

Meanwhile, the shelter at Voorhees College will close at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Nearly 30 people took advantage of the place of refuge.

All schools in Bamberg, Allendale, and Barnwell Counties will reopen on Friday, as well.