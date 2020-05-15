Hundreds tested for coronavirus in Harrisburg

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) A lot more people are in line to find out if they’re positive for the coronavirus

the city second free covid tests were conducted today at Lamar- Milledge Elementary school in Harrisburg.

Last week more than 260 people were tested but a lot more turned out today,

One of the ways To help battle covid 19 is still to do as much testing as as we possibly can we understand that the test results curtails people’s behavior if you test and you become positive you will stay at home,” said Fire Chief Chris James.

The Chief says the next tests will be next Friday at Good Shepherd Church on Olive Road.