AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — History came alive at Aiken High School on Friday, March 18.

The school held an American Revolutionary War Living History Day. 750 students had a chance to see more than 60 presenters and reenactors. Some students were able to learn to fire cannons and how to cook during colonial times. “probably being near the cannons,” Preston Henderson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about his most enjoyable experience.

“We’re hoping that this will spark an interest in history and spark an interest in particularly South Carolina Revolutionary War History, Andrew Mccaskill Parent Event Co-Chair said.

Organizers hope to expand the learning history event to other schools throughout the CSRA.