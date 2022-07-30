THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of McDuffie County families got a jump start on going back to school.

Coolie Myrick’s 15th Annual Back to School Drive brought out several kids for some fun as classes start back. This year, students heard an inspiring message from Richmond County Solicitor Omeeka Loggins. They also played games, took rides on golf carts, ate lunch and shopped several local vendors who attend the event each year to support. Myrick and Jenkins-White Elementary School principal Nisharro Usry-Wilson said they prepared to give supplies to 500 kids this year.

“We know how if feels to be a student that ain’t able to have the basic necessities. Not lacking love, but just not financially able to have the basic necessities,” said Myrick, Founder of the Coolie Myrick Foundation and Coolie Myrick Back to School Drive.

“Our goal is to relieve some of the stressors that parents have at the beginning of the year,” Dr. Sharro Usry-Wilson, Coolie Myrick Foundation Coordinator said. “Whether it comes from having bookbags, school supplies, hair certificates, clothing.”

Myrick added this year, his organization became an official 501c3 organization and he hopes to get more support from local businesses for next year.