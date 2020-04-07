Human remains found after Aiken County trailer fire

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies, Couchton Fire Department and six other fire departments responded to 33 Alicia Dr., Couchton, after receiving a 911 call about a house fire.

When they arrived on he scene, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames. Fire Fighters found human remains inside once the fire was extinguished. Sheriff’s

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The investigation is still on going and any further information will be provided as it comes available.

