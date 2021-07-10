Human remains found; 3 arrested in disappearance of Hephzibah resident Alfonso Green

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office found human remains Friday, July 9.

Authorities say they found the vehicle containing human remains in Allendale County.

The body hasn’t been identified yet, but it will be sent for autopsy, according to Coroner Denise Cato.

Meanwhile, investigators also arrested three suspects in the disappearance of a Hephzibah, Ga resident, Alfonso Green.

Aubra “AJ” Dunbar, Jr., Hezekiah Croney, and a juvenile were arrested.

“More details will be released once the body is identified and investigation is complete,” according to the sheriff’s office.