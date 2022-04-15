AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A year ago, community leaders broke ground on the HUB for community innovation.

Now two buildings stand in that place.

” Its been a labor of love,” Director of the Hub Felina Martin said.

The HUB consists of two buildings — A boys and girls club headquarters and a multi-resource center which will house four non – profits.

” The services will include everything from having weekly produce markets, to having literacy for both children and adults and children and even a medical health center will be on site too,” Martin said.

The Hub will be a ‘one stop shop’ for resources ranging from health care to fresh and healthy food.

” The end goal is to create this open door to a community that really needs support and needs help,” President and CEO of the MCG Foundation Ian Mercier said.

After months of construction the Hub is now just two months away from opening its door to the community.

Newschannel 6 took a look inside the progress that’s been made on the facility that will serve the Harrisburg and Laney Walker communities.

Hub diretor Felina Martin said she’s excited for the impact it will have on the community.

“We’re looking to be able to impact lives from senior citizens who may want to volunteer and give back to the community all the way to children who are trying to develop their learning and language skills, Martin said. So it will be substantial and we’re looking at making an impact for generations to come.”

The Hub is set to open at the end of June.