How truck drivers are keeping up amid a nationwide shortage

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Ambras Winney has been a truck driver for 13 years, but she says the job isn’t always easy.



” Some people think oh we’re just going to get in here and drive across country no big deal, but you are away from your family. You drive on holidays, and it never stops,” truck driver Ambras Winney said.



It means long hours and long days away from family.



” I’ve missed a lot of firsts. A lot of birthdays. It was hard at first,” Winney said.



But lately, like a lot of drivers, she has been pulling longer hours.



Nationwide, there was already a shortage of drivers, but shipping delays and supply chain issues has put the problem into overdrive.



The American Trucking Association says its short by 80,000 drivers with that number expected to increase in the coming years.



Winney says some drivers are just simply burnt out.



” I think a lot of the drivers just got burnt out from doing it because their companies could force dispatch them to go because if don’t go you don’t have a job,” Winney said.



Other drivers say the pay could be what’s stopping some people from getting behind the wheel.



“Big box companies don’t want to pay drivers and you have other companies that put them through a two-week school that’s not going to pay them so great,” truck driver Jesus Rivera said.



The demand has become so high that some companies are offering sign on bonuses for new drivers.



As for the dealing with the shortage some drivers say there’s a long road ahead.

” All we can do is take it one day at a time and see what goes on from there,” Rivera said.