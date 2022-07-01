AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Many people love a good 4th of July celebration, but they can pose a danger to your pets. About 30% more pets are lost on July 4th than any other day of the year.

Those aren’t the only danger to your pets either.

Dogs love a nice hamburger as much as most people do, so keep an eye on pets around your BBQ grill while it’s hot. Also keep aluminum foil and packaging away from them. They may eat it and cause stomach and intestinal issues.

Maya is at Augusta Animal Services. She is looking for her fur-ever home.

Many people celebrate Independence Day around water and love having their fur babies join them. If you have your pet with you, put a life vest on them. They can easily get tired or swept away by current and drown.

And if your pet is afraid of loud noises, contain them before those fireworks start. Make sure doors, gates and fences are secure. You can also put your pet in a crate or a small room in your house during fireworks.

“So you always want to make sure your dog is safely contained. That there are no obvious exit routes through your fence or out of your house. And also that their identification is up to date– and that could be their tag. And you also want to make sure their microchip information is current,” said Rebecca Reece, Animal Outreach Coordinator at Augusta Animal Services.

Reece says this is a great time for families to foster a pet. Their Canine Test Drive program allows you to take a dog home for a week to see how it fits in with you family.

CLICK HERE and use the zip code 30906 to find a pet up for adoption and to find out how you can bring your new fur baby home.