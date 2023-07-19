AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)

Your chance to score some cool back to school items is coming up this weekend. Augusta University’s literacy program is hosting a a special event July 22nd. The directory of the literacy center is our guest on The Means Report. Watch our interview and find out how you can reap the benefits of the giveaway. You will also learn about the wonderful work at the center. They teach people of all ages how to read and write. We hope you enjoy the interview and hope you will join us for The Means Report. We’re on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.