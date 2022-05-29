AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Memorial Day is a time to revisit our narratives of loss. Coinciding with this day of observance, Dr. Mary Lamia, a clinical psychologist, and professor released a new book explaining how remembering activates grief throughout our lifetimes and why grief “isn’t something to get over.”

Although memories of deceased loved ones “contain painful reminders of irretrievable joy, memories also keep us close to loved ones who have died” and enable a process she describes as the “mental time travel of hope.”

She joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss how to deal with grief and adapt to loss during Memorial Day.