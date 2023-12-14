AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The holidays are here and so is flu season. As families gather for celebrations, doctors say it’s important to stay safe.

Between the state line of both Georgia and South Carolina, Influenza rates are skyrocketing. Leaving a more impactful, and even deadly, response on those who contract it.

“Biggest thing this time of year, especially in my line of work, is the elderly population. It can drastically change quickly if somebody has a cold or just the flu. It can turn into a superimposed pneumonia…” Dr. Hetal Thakor, M.D. said.

With five recent influenza-related deaths in South Carolina, medical professionals insist on a proactive health approach.

Dr. Linda Bell, with DHEC says in a statement: “It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

Since the beginning of this month, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported nine hospitalizations, but in the month of October, that number was almost five times that. Dr. Thakor says the answer to staying on top of your health varies.

“Again, a function of luck, how your health is, how your immune system is, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not and you have to protect yourself to some degree…”

And with the holidays coming up, health experts don’t expect to see a decrease in case numbers. So, they are giving advice on how to stay infection-free.

“Hand hygiene, avoiding, if you are getting sneezes, if you are getting cold-like symptoms flu-like systems try to stay home. You don’t want to pass that on to anybody. Wash your hands frequently to make sure that the people in the household don’t necessarily pick it up as well, if you’re coughing wear a mask…,” Dr. Thakor said.

Dr. Thakor also assures being fully vaccinated on multiple infections is okay.

“It’s two different viruses. If you’re gonna get the covid vaccine, it’s no problem to have that and the flu vaccine.”

But he reminds us it’s still important to pay attention to the signs your body gives you.

“If you’re actually getting short of breath or you are having a hard time getting up, going to the bathroom or going to the kitchen, seek out medical advice.”

For more information on vaccinations or to get vaccinated, visit your local pharmacy.