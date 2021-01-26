How childcare workers have become unsung heroes in the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For many working parents, access to quality childcare is a necessity. As the community faces new challenges due to the Coronavirus outbreak, childcare workers have proven to be some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

Cornerstone Academy provides childcare for kids between the ages of six weeks and 12 years, and their doors were closed for three weeks in March.

“We have a lot of parents who work in hospitals,” owner of Cornerstone Academy, Kathleen Williams said. “When we did have to close for three weeks, a few of them said, ‘We can make it work for a few weeks, but we can’t do this long term.'”

During the closure, the team drafted a plan for safe reopening and operation, because they feel the service is a necessity.

“The parents, you know, are worried because they’re like, ‘Are you going to have to close down again? Because I can’t take anymore time off work. I have to have childcare. My job is not going to let me take off,”’ Williams said. “So it is important for us to stay open.”

Community Need

Essential worker Ashley McClain, who is a senior physical therapist at University Hospital, requires daycare for her two young boys while she remains on the front lines of COVID response.

The McClain Family

“Obviously the hospital never shut down, and my husband works out at Plant Vogtle, and they never shut down either,” McClain said. “So both of us had to work throughout the entire pandemic.”

Because of staffing issues and an incredible need for patient support, she also works weekend night shifts in the COVID unit, not as a physical therapist, but as support staff.

“Things were changing daily at the hospital. I was losing patients daily, I still am losing patients daily due to COVID,” McClain said.

Her husband is a project manager at Plant Vogtle, and she says they must ensure the young boys have quality childcare while they work.

“My one child with special needs, my five-year-old, he relies on routine. And I wanted to disrupt it as little as possible,” McClain said.

When Cornerstone Academy reopened, the couple was able to provide that for their children.

Cornerstone Academy’s Response

The three week closure entailed a deep cleaning of the facility, and the creation of a new COVID safety specific position.

“We’ve added one staff member who just takes temperatures and takes children to classrooms,” Williams said.

In order to keep exposure to a minimum, parents are no longer able to walk their children to class each morning, or have regular face-to-face visits with workers.

“Not being able to drop your child off to class is tough,” Williams said. “That’s been a challenge. Parents are used to speaking with the teachers and hearing about their children’s day.”

But McClain says she appreciates the emphasis on health and safety.

Cornerstone Academy, Augusta, Georgia

“I talked to them about what precautions they were taking and what changes they made,” McClain said. “Having a daycare that I knew was following guidelines and restrictions and working hard to accommodate essential workers like myself gave me such a peace of mind.”

To keep parents in the loop, the staff at Cornerstone Academy has introduced new ways of communication between workers and parents.

The daycare previously relied heavily on email, but has shifted to text messaging based communication, because Williams believes this is a more accessible form of contact.

“We’re going to be starting with a new app pretty soon that’s going to allow parents to see daily reports for children,” Williams said.

Parents are also able to call, or make an appointment to come to the school to monitor classroom video footage.

“They’ll gladly show you the camera feeds,” McClain said. “If you have any doubt about the teachers wearing masks, or about how a certain situation was handled, they always will let you see it on camera.”

McClain says the daycare has been transparent and proactive when they need to quarantine students or staff, which has offered her a sense of security.

Childcare Workers’ Efforts

At the start of the pandemic, Cornerstone Academy’s enrollment dropped from 175 children, to just 20. Today, the school is back to roughly 95 – 98 percent enrollment, with some classes even having children on the waiting list.

Williams says her 35 staff members have stepped up to the plate in incredible ways to keep the doors open and provide a safe environment for the students.

“Everybody has really gotten together, chipped in, and helped out because the parents have told us, ‘Look, we need you guys.'”

She says they must guarantee a teacher to student ratio, and they cannot operate understaffed.

“We’ve got some [workers] who are working from open to close everyday because we’ve needed the extra help,” Williams said. “And they’ve said ‘Hey, whatever we have to do to get through this.'”

And their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“If it hadn’t been for the great staff that we have, I don’t know that we would’ve made it through this,” Williams said.

For many parents, childcare workers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic.