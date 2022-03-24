AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken’s deserted public housing complex could be a new location for homes and businesses. “It’s kind of family-oriented, good community,” Tracy Corley told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about his neighborhood.

Corley owns The Seafood Station #1 in Aiken. It’s right across the street from Hahn Village. In 2018 leaks and erosion caused significant problems with the units in that neighborhood, It wasn’t easy to repair and maintain them due to the cost. All of the residents have since moved out.

Crews are currently in the process of removing asbestos from the deserted public housing complex. Corley says people leaving the neighborhood caused a hit in his sales. “It had an effect on business just like the pandemic did,” he recalled. “We have been rolling along with the ebb and flow of our business, especially with small business, thanks to the community.”

Now a new community could be added to the area. The housing authority is working with the city to develop a plan for the area that may include housing and commercial options.

“This is a nice area to live in,” Gwen Parker said about Aiken’s northside. “I think this side of town is due for the city to put more effort and more money toward getting it fixed up as they do on the southside of town,” she added.





Hahn Village

“I think it would be a great idea,” Michael Camp said. “The keyword is affordable housing and different stores. They need to build up the area, like the southside,” he added.

“We don’t have that many shopping areas on the northside,” Sandra Dunlap shared.

The housing authority is looking to complete a study to figure out the next steps. “We know there’s been some other redevelopment in different areas,” Aiken Housing Authority CEO Chanosha Lawton said. “If you look at where we’ve positioned, our proximity to the city, one of the things that we want to look for is basically becoming a catalyst for making sure we’re building into the city,” she added.

Meanwhile, Corley says he is ready for something positive to take shape in the community he has grown up in. “It’s always good to see something taking place in something, you know, actually moving instead of just wondering what’s gonna happen,” he said.