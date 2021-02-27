House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in a win for President Joe Biden. But even as Democrats savor that major step, party leaders are trying to assure progressives that they’ll revive their derailed drive to boost the minimum wage. The bill, which passed early Saturday on a near party-line vote, flushes cash to individuals, businesses and states battered by COVID-19. Now it goes to the Senate. Democrats there seem bent on resuscitating their minimum wage push, and other fights could erupt, too. Democrats say the still-faltering economy and rampaging virus demand action, but Republicans call the legislation bloated and partisan.

