House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms.

The South Carolina Democrat said in a statement Wednesday he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University. But on Sunday he took a test in preparation for a granddaughter’s wedding. It was inconclusive so he took another test Monday that was positive. He has been quarantined since Sunday.

Three other members of Congress have said recently that they have tested positive.