AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire on the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Road.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 7:51 a.m. Monday morning.





Wrightsboro Road @ Old Barton Chapel Road

Firefighters shut down Wrightsboro Road at Old Barton Chapel so they could run their fire hoses across the street to the burning home.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists should find an alternate route.