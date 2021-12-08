House fire on Telfair Street leaves woman with severe burns

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of Telfair Street after a dispatch call for a structure fire Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 10:00 a.m.

On scene, Augusta Firefighters discovered a woman suffering with severe burns after her clothing caught on fire while cooking.

There was minimal structural damage to the residence, but the woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Augusta Fire Department.

There is no word on her condition at this time.  

