AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Augusta firefighters were sent to the 3600 block of Belair Rd. to an outside fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a house was on fire, and the flames were spreading to a wooded area around the home.



Firefighters quickly performed an interior search to make sure the home was unoccupied, which it was.

They immediately began work to contain the outside fire and extinguisher the home fire. It took roughly an hour for the firefighters to get all of the flames under control.



The damage was severe enough that the Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupant.



Along with the home and wooded area, two vehicles also suffered damage.



No cause of the fire has been determined, and an investigation has been launched.