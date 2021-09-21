Hotspots used in Taliaferro County Schools reportedly not working; keep the device

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Hotspots to be used for learning in the Taliaferro County School District are reportedly not working.

School leaders have started distributing those devices powered by T-Mobile. “None of them are working as intended,” according to the district. “This is due to an error on T-Mobile’s part,” they added.

The wireless company is reportedly working on a resolution. You’re asked to keep the hotspot if you already have one so that when the issue is resolved, it will be on-hand and ready to go.

If more information from the carrier is required, the district will send out a form with instructions and your response can be typed in it so the issues can be formed.

If you have any questions, contact the school district.