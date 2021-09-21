Hotspots used in Taliaferro County Schools reportedly not working; keep the device

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Hotspots to be used for learning in the Taliaferro County School District are reportedly not working.

School leaders have started distributing those devices powered by T-Mobile. “None of them are working as intended,” according to the district. “This is due to an error on T-Mobile’s part,” they added.

The wireless company is reportedly working on a resolution. You’re asked to keep the hotspot if you already have one so that when the issue is resolved, it will be on-hand and ready to go.

If more information from the carrier is required, the district will send out a form with instructions and your response can be typed in it so the issues can be formed.

If you have any questions, contact the school district.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories