AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- When golf comes to town, travelers can expect hotels to be completely booked in much of the CSRA.

Tens of thousands of people flock to Augusta to attend the biggest golf tournament of the year and they need places to stay. Many people book for the following year, while they are still in town for the current tournament.

Last year, hotels operated at a limited capacity, with no housekeeping services during guests stays, for health safety reasons.

Kat Johnson, General Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Augusta, said a lot of policies are back to normal after the last two years. One thing that isn’t? Guests have to request housekeeping services during their stay.

She said many people don’t want housekeeping intruding and the hotel wants people to have the best experience possible.

“We understand the value of the whole Augusta experience. So we’re gonna make sure, from the minute they walk in, that they get that feel of the Augusta hospitality. The southern charm,” smiled Johnson.

She said they book up fast for ANWA and the Masters. She has some important advice for anyone looking to book a room during this busy time.

“As far as booking, I would say talk to the people before you leave this year. So, if you like where you’re staying, go ahead and talk to that person. See what you can do to get in next year, because that’s what people are doing. And then get that contact information,” Johnson explained.

Johnson said the Hilton Garden Inn is completely booked for the Masters Tournament this year. She expects that now that life is getting back to normal, they will see rooms book up fast for the golf tournaments next year.