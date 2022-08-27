AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A hotel shooting left one man injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Hampton Inn on Timbercreek Lane, near Gordon Highway just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a man shot in his arm inside his hotel room. Investigators say the suspect is a man who was staying in the room next door to the victim. They said he began destroying the victim’s room and at some point fired a gun several times. One of the rounds traveled through the wall and hit the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was treated for minor cuts sustained from damaging the room and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.