(CNN) – Hostess is recalling some batches of its Raspberry Zingers because they may grow mold before the “best by” date.
The products were sold to stores across the U.S.
The voluntary recall includes fresh frozen and grocery store packs.
The unfrozen products have best by dates in late August.
The frozen ones don’t have a best by date, so you’ll need to check the barcode and batch numbers.
Consumers are urged not to eat them and return the zingers for a full refund.
Latest Headlines:
- Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC
- Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers due to mold fears
- Columbia County man charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fury’s Ferry wreck
- Juneteenth will become a paid holiday for Augusta-Richmond County employees in 2022
- Harlem man arrested for Child Molestation