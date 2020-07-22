Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers due to mold fears

(CNN) – Hostess is recalling some batches of its Raspberry Zingers because they may grow mold before the “best by” date.

The products were sold to stores across the U.S.

The voluntary recall includes fresh frozen and grocery store packs.

The unfrozen products have best by dates in late August.

The frozen ones don’t have a best by date, so you’ll need to check the barcode and batch numbers.

Consumers are urged not to eat them and return the zingers for a full refund.

