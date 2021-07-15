Horse falls on Aiken woman, killing her

AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following an equestrian accident.

32- year old Ann S. Goodwin was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following the accident that happened at Stable View Equestrian training facility.

That facility is located at 117 Stable Dr in Aiken.

The accident happened on July 14th around 11:15 AM when Ms. Goodwin was riding her horse.

The horse failed to negotiate a jumping exercise causing the horse to throw Ms. Goodwin to the ground.

The horse then fell on her.

Ms. Goodwin will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.