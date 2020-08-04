OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Resuce is assisting with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.
The house fires were reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Multiple HCFR units are assisting.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hurricane Isaias weakens to Tropical Storm hours after making landfall at Ocean Isle Beach
- Horry County Fire Rescue assisting with structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall
- Man beaten with bats over face mask dispute in Paris suburb
- Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.
- Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.