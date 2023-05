COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and E.R. SNELL informs the public and those passing through should expect lane closures next week.

The lane closures will be in the northbound lane of Horizon South Parkway, Between 880 Horizon South Parkway (McDonald’s driveway) and John Deere Parkway.

Due to road construction, the lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, May 31, 2023, thru Friday, June 02, 2023.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.