AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — On Saturday, December 17, you can spread holiday cheer on horseback through downtown Aiken.

It’s a part of the 12th annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade. The event starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Aiken.

There will be stops at Trinity on Laurens and The Willcox.

Horses and Carriages will stage at the intersection of Barnwell Ave and Greenville Street. Dog Walkers will stage at Trinity on Laurens.

It’s $10 to participate. You’re asked to bring an unwrapped toy to registration for Toys for Tots.

Caroling will take place following the parade at The Wilcox at 4:30 p.m.