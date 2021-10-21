Homicide investigation underway on Dallas Circle in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Dallas Circle in Aiken, South Carolina.

On October 20th, around 11:00 pm, deputies were called to 24 Dallas Circle for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies found a unresponsive Black male in the living room lying on a couch with apparent gunshots wounds to his body.

The victim was confirmed dead by Aiken County EMS.

The 911 caller told that they hear several shots and screaming.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are continuing this investigation.

Authorities say community assistance is important with this investigation.

Anyone that has any information that would support this investigation or video, are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.