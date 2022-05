Trenton, S.C. (WJBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Edgefield County after two bodies were found in the backyard of a home in Trenton.

Around 10 Saturday morning, deputies were called out to Tanglewood Drive where the discovery was made.

The coroner tells us the two victims are a male and female but their names have not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.