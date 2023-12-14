AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- At the turn of the 20th century, Aiken became the winter playground for wealthy northerners who wanted to get away from the harsh winters.

Winter Colonists stayed in many of the hotels such as The Wilcox or Park in the Pines Hotel, before many of them bought land and built their more permanent winter “cottages.”

In the middle of the bustling town of Aiken, there is a tranquil oasis where people can stroll down paths surrounded by beautiful landscaping and majestic trees. Where weddings and photo shoots are held as well as events to bring the community together. Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch are two jewels in the middle of Aiken, both rich with history.

“The Winter Colony was started in Aiken, really about the late 1800’s. It was a place for them to come, especially when the northern winters could be so brutal,” explained Lauren Virgo, Executive Director at the Aiken County Historical Museum.

Having spent a lot of time in Aiken when she was a child, Louise Eustis Hitchcock told all of her wealthy northern friends about the area and how great it was for race horses. This prompted them to spend time in Aiken too and so the Winter Colony was born.

Two of those families were the Iselin Family and the Rogers Family.

“The Iselins, even though they weren’t majorly into the equestrian sports, they were more into yachting, but they also loved the Aiken area,” Virgo said.

C.O. Iselin. Courtesy of Lisa Hall, Aiken Thoroughbred Museum.

Charles Oliver Iselin was an American Banker and yachtsman from New Rochelle, New York. Oliver’s father and grandfather amassed a huge fortune through importing, banking and investments in coal mining and railroads.

Trustee of Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, Lil Brannon, co authored a book, Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch with Anna Dangerfield. She told NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers that Oliver lived a life of privilege.

“And he inherited great wealth. And he decided that he had been, you know, he inherited all this money, he was going to be a gentleman,” she said.

Oliver had a great love for yachting and was accomplished in it.

“And he built…designed and built big yachts for the America’s cup and won the America’s Cup six times,” said Brannon.

Oliver married Fannie Garner in 1872 and had a son, Charles Oliver Junior, with her. They remained married until her death in 1890.

In 1894, 40-year-old Oliver married 26-year-old heiress, Hope Goddard of Providence, Rhode Island, which Brannon said was big news.

Hope Goddard Iselin. Courtesy Lisa Hall, Aiken Thoroughbred Museum.

“So when she got engaged to Oliver Iselin, in The New York times the big headline was “The wealthiest man in New York to marry the wealthiest woman in Rhode Island,” she explained.

The headline more specifically read “Hope Goddard Engaged to C.O. Iselin, Well known yachtsman to marry heiress of millions.”

Hope Goddard Iselin was the only daughter of Mary Edith and Colonel William Goddard, a chancellor of Brown University. The family gained their wealth through mercantile and manufacturing.

Virgo said Hope was well known as a sportswoman, an unusual past time for women of her position during that time.

“Mrs. Iselin made world famous history for becoming one of the first women…or becoming THE first woman to crew on the America’s Cup race,” she explained.

Hope enjoyed yachting with her husband and being part of a race crew, which was controversial in society.

“In her obituary in the New York Times, it said ‘Much to the dismay of the DAR.’ You know, because it really was unheard of,” said Brannon.

Hope also enjoyed golf, becoming the first woman to have an honorary membership to the Palmetto Golf Club. She was very good at the game and was sometimes invited to play with very prominent men.

“In 1900, the Prince of Whales hosted a golf tournament. and during that tournament, Hope Goddard Iselin soundly defeated the Russian Grand Duke,” laughed Virgo.

In Hope’s obituary, the Times said she smiled gracefully when she won, but he wasn’t so happy.

He was “reported to have smashed his clubs in rage over having been beaten by a woman.”

Another of Hope’s great passions was thoroughbred horse racing, one reason she kept coming back to Aiken.

“And it was unheard of really at that time, for women to be– ride horses…just ride horses. They might ride sidesaddle daintily through the woods or whatever, but she was involved with the racehorses,” Brannon said.

Hope Iselin. Courtesy of Allen Riddick.

Hope shared her love of racing with a good friend across the pond, sharing a box at the races.

“She was good friends with the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth, and they shared the same horse trainer. And she would race her horses in England and in the US,” explained Brannon.

Eventually Hope became disillusioned with American racing.

“It wasn’t until the 60’s that she gave up horse racing in the US, because she said it had gotten too commercialized. But she still raced horses…her horses in England,” Brannon added.

Hope’s love for racing is one reason why the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Museum is located in the estate’s old carriage house.

The Iselin’s were well known for their philanthropy too. They established the Aiken Hospital and Relief Society in 1917 which was the first hospital in Aiken.

Virgo said it was all because of a good night for Hope at a poker game.

“The legend is that she went to a local church and they said ‘No, thank you very much, but we’re not taking your ill gotten gains.’ And so she and her husband decided to start the Aiken Hospital board.”

When Oliver died in 1932, in his will he established the Aiken Hospital and Relief Society for Indigent Aiken. The fund provided medicine, eyeglasses and other medical expenses for those in need.

The group continues to this day and operates through Area Churches Together Serving.

Brannon said that Hope was passionate about education.

“They also worked with Schofield School for Girls and Fermata School for girls, so that children could get a good education,” she added.

The Iselins bought the 14 acre property they would name Hopelands in 1897 and their mansion was completed in 1904 .

For decades the family would spend their winters there.

Oliver, Hope, and Edith Iselin. Courtesy Allen Riddick.

Still standing on the grounds is The Doll House. In the early 1900’s Hope ordered it from a catalog for the Iselin children.

“We don’t know for sure whether or not The Doll House was the school house for Edith Hope, her daughter, or actually her play house, or what. There’s no written record,” said Brannon.

Today, The Doll House still stands and the Aiken Garden Club uses it for meetings and decorates it for Christmas at Hopelands.

Hope also loved to garden, which is plain to anyone walking through Hopelands Gardens today.

The Aiken County Historical Museum has many of the Iselin’s ledgers where you can see purchases of plants from Augusta, possibly from Fruitland Nurseries where the Augusta National now sits.

“They are buying camellias from Augusta, Ga. They are importing different plants. They are planting trees. they are really active in this role of landscaping their estate and making sure they have a plan for where everything is going,” said Virgo.

Hope designed the winter gardens and planted a lot of it herself. She designed and planted the beautiful grand oak allée that is now used to access the gardens from the parking lot. Even back then, the gardens were spectacular.

Garden at Hopelands. Courtesy of Aiken County Historical Museum.

“The gardens were actually written up in all these garden magazines and books in the 1920’s and 30’s. So these gardens were well known,” said Brannon.

The gardens have a wide array of native plants as well as those not native to the area.

Perhaps one of the most impressive is a large tree near the Thoroughbred Museum, currently valued at $70,000.

“This tree right here is the most expensive tree in Aiken. And it is a Deodar cedar. And it was actually…Hope planted it,” Brannon said.

After Oliver’s death in 1932, she remained a widow for the rest of her life.

The property stayed in the Iselin family until Hope’s death at 102-years-old, in 1970.

In her later years, she lived in assisted living in Aiken. The gardens became overgrown and the house fell into disrepair. Renovations were estimated to be around $100,000, which today would be more than $750,000.

“And the expense was so great, which was like…seemed prohibitive at that time. So they just said ‘Ok we’ll just tear it down, but maintain the gardens,'” Brannon explained.

Hope and Oliver’s daughter, Edith, wasn’t interested in the Aiken property. So, when Hope died, she left Hopelands to the state of South Carolina or a part of the state for public use.

She had specific terms of what the property was to be used for.

“Her wishes were to maintain the gardens. The house didn’t matter as much as the gardens,” said Brannon.

House at Hopelands, circa 1967. Courtesy of Aiken County Historical museum.

“There were specifications in the will as to how the land was to be used and how it was not to be used. It was one of those things where they didn’t want loud parties, they didn’t want a circus like atmosphere to go on,” Virgo added. “And instead they wanted a very stately, a very beautiful place for the community to come to enjoy.”

In September of 1970, the Aiken City Council began considering a request to the estate that the land be deeded to the city of Aiken.

Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch Trustee, Anna Dangerfield, said it was quite the controversy.

“This was 14 acres of unendowed property. No money came with this,” she explained. “And the gardens were overgrown. The house, a beautiful winter colony at one time, but it was dilapidated. The ceilings were falling in. So the people of Aiken really did not want…some of them did not want this property.”

Neighbors of the property were concerned about possible unsavory activities going on if the property were to become public. But Dangerfield said that Mayor Odell Weeks and city manager, Roland Windham had a vision and took it to the council for a vote.

“At the city council there was a straw vote before the official vote. It was a tie, 3 to 3. Mayor Weeks had to break the tie, so it was 4 to 3. There must have been some persuasive conversation before the official vote, because when the official vote was taken, it was unanimous.”

Despite concerns of the citizens of Aiken, in November of 1970, the City of Aiken took ownership of the 14 acre Hopelands.

They demolished the house, leaving The Doll House and the carriage house, which is now the Aiken Thoroughbred Museum, standing.

Crews working on Hopelands Gardens. Courtesy of Allen Riddick.

The city hired Robert Marvin to design the landscape of the newly minted Hopelands Gardens. Marvin created his design around Hope’s vision and wishes for the garden.

“And she wanted it to remain a peaceful place for reflection,” said Brannon.

Marvin kept the serpentine wall lining the property on Whiskey Road. He added walkways throughout the gardens and a lake area.

Reflecting pools were built on the foundation where the house used to be. And he filled the garden with even more plant life.

Over the years more was added to the public garden including a stage by the lakes, a labyrinth and a bronze bust of Hope Iselin.

Part of the history of Hopelands Gardens includes the adjacent 10 acre property called Rye Patch.

“Rye Patch was built in the late 1800’s. It was a bed and breakfast for people who came down here to buy polo ponies. And so, in 1937 Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers and her husband, Edmund Pendleton Rogers purchased the estate of Rye Patch,” said Dangerfield.

Dot Rogers and her grandson, Robert M. Goodyear. Courtesy of Linda McClean.

Dorothy, known as Dot, was the daughter of Seymour Knox the first– part owner and founder of Woolworth discount store.

She married Frank Goodyear in 1916 and they had 4 children together. Frank died in a car accident in 1930.

In 1931 she married Edmund Rogers, a widower with two children of his own.

Dot had spent time in Aiken in prior years and loved it, so it seemed natural for her to buy a winter home there. They made a few changes to the home when they bought it.

Dot Rogers and Leroy Wright. Courtesy of Linda McClean.

“With six kids they wanted to add an extra wing, so that they would have room for those six kids. Also they made a few other changes,” Dangerfield said. “They wanted to brick up the walls and reverse the drive. So instead of coming off of Whiskey Road, it would now come off of Berrie.”

Dot had a reputation of being an excellent hostess. Dangerfield explained that she spoke to the daughter of Dot’s longtime butler, Leroy Wright, who said he had a great deal of respect for her.

“But he loved Mrs. Rogers, as in everything she had in her house, he wanted to take back to his house and teach his children as well, and that’s why, Delores said that’s why we have an appreciation for fine linens and crystal to this day.”

Dot Rogers, Bobby Knowles, and Bing Crosby. Courtesy of Palmetto Golf Club.

Like many other wealthy members of the Winter Colony, Dot entertained celebrities.

One notable one was famous crooner Bing Crosby.

“We have this great picture of her that was taken at the Palmetto Golf Club, and it’s her and it’s Bing Crosby standing side by side. And of course Bing has other stories related to Aiken as well,” said Virgo. “Supposedly, the legend it that he tried to get into the choir to sing at one of the local churches. And the nun there had no idea who Bing Crosby was and promptly told him to leave the choir loft..”

A more controversial association the Rogers family had was the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Formerly King Edward VI, he abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee, Wallis Simpson. The Duke and Duchess were known to have ties to Nazi Germany, even meeting with Hitler in 1937.

They were believed to have visited Rye patch in the 1930’s but Brannon says it was likely much later.

“The Duke and Duchess in 1953 came to Augusta to the Augusta National. During the tournament they came over to Aiken and had lunch,” Brannon said.

When Dot died in 1980, she left Rye Patch to her children who later deeded it to the City of Aiken. It is still an entertainment venue for weddings and events and is part of the annual Christmas at Hopelands.

Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch are supported by Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch. The organizations was formed in 1971, primarily by Mayor Weeks to preserve, maintain and develop Hopelands Gardens.

“They drew from all aspects of the community…the citizens of Aiken. Formed a 40 person board and it was named the Friends of Hopelands. And from there, we the Friends are to raise funds for the gardens and to partner with the city and to be like an extra set of eyes,” explained Dangerfield.

When Rye Patch was deeded to the city in the 80’s, the Friends took on care of that property as well.

Over the years the Friends have donated more that $1.7 million for the upkeep of the combined 24 acres.

One of the biggest events to take place at Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch each year is “Christmas at Hopelands.” It started in 1992 by former city of Aiken program coordinator, Michaela Berley, as an event for a senior adults group.

“So each year we would go out and find a place that had Christmas lights whether it was drive through or walk through. And on one of those trips one of the participants in the group said ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be nice if we had a place like this in Aiken?'” Berley explained.

Berley agreed and thought Hopelands Gardens would be the perfect place for the event. She pitched it to her director and the Friends of Hopelands and they approved.

So, the Senior Adults raised money fund that first year. Berley said she had to get creative to come up with those first displays.

“So, my husband and I had created the first displays using chicken wire and PVC, wrapping lights around them. And the Senior Adults baked the cookies for the refreshments and came in and made the hot chocolate and gave those away.”

Berley told Kim that as time went on more and more people came and made donations. As it got more popular, the Friends gave them money to buy more displays.

“Each year we opened up a new section of pathways and added more lights to the gardens,” Berley said.

Eventually Rye Patch was included and now people can enjoy 2 miles of lights, live entertainment and s’mores and hot chocolate.

Hopelands features classic white light displays, while Rye Patch boasts magical colored lights. This year is the 32nd Annual Christmas at Hopelands and Berley believes it has become a family tradition for many.

“It brings people together at night, and they’re passing old neighbors and old friends and so, it’s a place for them to come see people, enjoy the lights and just spend time with family,” she said.

The 32nd annual Christmas at Hopelands began on December 9th and will run through December 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Doll House, Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum, Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.

That’s just part of your Hometown History.