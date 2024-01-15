AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On January 15th, we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Dr. King traveled all over the country in his mission for equal rights for all, making several stops in Augusta. In this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers learns more about his final visit to the Garden City.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior stood at a pulpit in Beulah Grove Baptist Church one evening in March of 1968.

The people listening to his uncharacteristically short speech couldn’t have predicted that he would be killed less than two weeks later.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was born as Michael King Junior on January 15th 1929 in Atlanta.

His father, Michael King Senior was a Baptist minister and his mother Alberta, the daughter of a minister.

He had an older sister, Christine and a younger brother, Alfred Daniel known as A.D.

In 1934, King Senior went on a religious journey around the world and while he was in Germany, he learned more about the German monk, Martin Luther. Martin Luther had such a profound impact on King Sr, that he changed his name, and the name of his son from Michael to Martin Luther.

Father Lewis Bohler is an Episcopal priest in Augusta and was a life long friend of the King family.

“I was 14 and he was almost a year and a half younger than I am. And we met him at my home. He was with the Southern Baptist Sunday School convention,” said Father Bohler.

Any time the King family came to Augusta they stayed with the Bohler family. Both Dr. King and Father Bohler were called “Junior” which got confusing. So they made up names for each other.

“He was going to go to Morehouse and I was at Hampton. There was confusion when someone called for Junior. So I dubbed him ‘Morehouse’ and he dubbed me ‘Hampton.'”

Father Bohler wasn’t just close to Dr. King, but his sister as well.

“I dated his sister. At that time she was Christine Willie. She’s now Willie Christine. She married someone named Farris. I think she had in mind though, to eventually marry me. We were very close. She taught me to bowl and all of those things.”

Dr. King was very intelligent, starting college at Morehouse College at just 15 years old. By 22 years-old had had two bachelors degrees and graduated from Boston University with a doctorate in systematic theology at 25.

“He was a natural brain. And his dad was a brain. They used to be in my living room and they spoke of nothing but tough theology. He was quite a brain but he didn’t try to bowl you over with his intelligence,” explaiend Father Bohler.

He met and married Coretta Scott in Boston and they went on to have 4 children- Yolanda, Martin III, Dexter and Bernice.

In 1954, Dr. King was called to be the pastor at a church in Montgomery, Alabama.

A year later, Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus to a white person.

The community ministers asked Dr. King to step up and lead the bus boycott. He agreed and that decision catapulted him into becoming the face of the civil rights movement.

“We felt that anyone who led would become an icon. If you’ve got it, it’s eventually going to come out and it was within King. He did not look for the spotlight,” said Father Bohler.

Dr. King went on to lead marches, sit ins, and boycotts across the country- demanding equal rights and an end to segregation and other Jim Crow laws.

Father Bohler went with him to many of them, including the march in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

He remembers being asked to go.

“The beatings were that Sunday and a Mrs. Erickson came by- she was a professor of speech at USC. And she came by- she said ‘Father Bohler, Dr. King is calling for people of good will to come down there and I’ve got your ticket.'”

He left for Selma immediately and marched with Dr. King during that historic protest. He told NewsChannel 6 the atmosphere was very intense and frightening.

“And when we got to within about 50 yards of Bull Connor who was a commissioner there and Jim Clark, the sheriff- oh they were awful with their dogs and fire hoses- King at the group knelt and prayed and came back. And they were singing ‘We Shall Overcome’ and you could see King was not into it. And I grabbed him by the lapels and I said ‘Morehouse, what in the hell is wrong with you?’ I said ‘The people who are behind us, they’re scared to death. If they see you like this, they’re really going to panic.’ And he said ‘Ok Hampton, we’ll move on.’ And he pulled himself together.”

Father Bohler spent time with a lot of famous people when he participated in marches with Dr. King.

He remembers going out for a beer in Selma with comedian Dick Gregory, actor Charleton Heston, composer Leonard Bernstein, and crooner Sammy Davis Jr.

“And we sat down in this cafe and this waitress came over and she said ‘We don’t serve colored here.’ and Dick Gregory said ‘We don’t eat them.'”

Over the nearly 15 years that Dr. King was a leader of the Civil Rights movement, he made at least two stops to speak to people in Augusta.

The first was at Tabernacle Baptist Church in 1962.

He spoke passionately to hundreds of followers about his mission to secure equal rights for all Americans and outlaw segregation.

Tens of thousands of people were there to try to see him.

When he visited Augusta again in March of 1968, two weeks before he was assassinated, he wasn’t as welcomed.

John Watkins was the person Dr. King asked to organize his visit.

He described the entire experience in his 2000 book “King’s Last Visit to Augusta: He was persona non grata.”

In the account he received an early morning call by one of Dr. King’s people, asking him to set up a visit to Augusta with only three days notice.

He explains that he believed it would be difficult to find a location for Dr. King to speak because of fear, saying:

“Finding a place for King to speak posed a dilemma for me because I knew that the largest black churches in Augusta, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Thankful Baptist Church and Springfield Baptist Church, all churches that could accommodate a large crowd, would not welcome him.”

Finally Watkins contacted Reverend B.I. Vernon at Beulah Grove Baptist Church who agreed to host Dr. King.

Reverend Xavier Creekmur is the Church’s current pastor. He said he imagined that Reverend Vernon welcomed the opportunity to have Dr. King in his church.

“Taking the opportunity to have Dr. King speak here was something he saw as necessary. Hearing the voice of one who was identified as the ‘drum major for justice’ was so prominent. And I think as you find those tensions with those who were afraid to have him speak, it was also a chance to say ‘Hey, we need to be heard and we need to hear.'”

On the day Dr. King arrived, Watkins and an associate went to Bush Field Airport, now known as Augusta Regional, to pick Dr. King, his two sons, and Reverend Ralph Abernathy up and take them to Beulah Grove.

His plane, flying from Albany, Georgia-was scheduled to land at 2 P-M.

Reverend Creekmur said there was a delay and the plane landed three and a half hours late.

“He even spoke about being kind of ashamed to even face those who had come and were expecting him to come and speak, because of the delay and how long it took before he finally arrived.”

In the book, Watkins says out of concern for Dr. King’s safety Abernathy and Dr. King’s son, Martin rode with his associate and Dr. and his son Dexter rode with him.

They took different routes to the church.

Thousands had gathered at Beulah Grove hours before Dr. King was scheduled to be there.

Watkins expressed concern about whether the crowd would still be waiting.

“And when I read the speech, it didn’t seem like many left. It did seem like they stayed and waited. They understood the challenges that were happening. They understood what it meant to have Dr. King come and speak,” said Reverend Creekmur.

In several accounts from people who were there, they say that the atmosphere was electric when Dr. King finally arrived at the church.

The building was packed and Watkins says thousands more lined the streets.

They went in and sat down.

Reverend Vernon introduced Abernathy who in turn introduced Dr. King.

In his book, Watkins says he was concerned that Abernathy would talk for too long.

“Don’t know how long winded he was, but Reverend Abernathy, being the speaker he is, I’m sure he wanted to make sure the atmosphere was prepared to receive Dr. King in every way,” Reverend Creekmur said.

Dr. King gave an uncharacteristically short speech, hoping to drum up support for his Poor People’s Campaign in Washington DC later in the summer.

Reverend Creekmur explained Dr. King had been on a rigorous tour across the country promoting that March.

“And he had shared the exhaustion of that trip. How much they were intentional about getting to as many of the places, so they could talk about freedom, they could talk about the racial inequalities, the poverty that was stricken in America.”

Two weeks later, on April 4th 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was gunned down on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Father Bohler said that after surviving beatings and assassination attempts, Dr. King knew he wouldn’t make it to old age.

“His house had been bombed several times and he knew it was just a matter of time. Sure. He didn’t want to die, but he knew that it was almost inevitable. But he didn’t stop his mission because he feared for his life.”

Though he died before his work was finished, it is undeniable that he left a powerful legacy and that his dream lives on.

“We learned and understood what Dr. King meant then and what he begins to mean for us now.” said Reverend Creekmur. “But when we begin to understand the things that we have today, we have to look at where that opportunity came from and who endured what to suffer for that possibility to happen for us.”

Photojournalist: Dania Alawir.