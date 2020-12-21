Homestead Hospice donates to Golden Harvest Foodbank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Homestead Hospice donated collections from local businesses to Golden Harvest Food Bank Monday.

While Golden Harvest has been serving the community for 38 years, this year is different. In light of the pandemic, they’ve seen an elevated need for food assistance. In fact, food insecurity has increased by 22 percent in the CSRA.

“We’ve been working really hard to try to meet all of those needs, but it’s not possible for us to do that without the generosity of our community,” Ann Snyder, Golden Harvest’s director of marketing said.

Homestead Hospice is one of those generous community partners lending a hand.

“To sum it up, we are your doctor’s office, your emergency room, we can even be your church if you need us to,” Laney Dozier, community relations marketer said. “We just like to provide as much support in the home, because obviously at that stage of life the patient and family will need that support.”

According to Avrey Miller, volunteer coordinator for Homestead Hospice, they collected donations from Portable Services, Doctors Hospital, 7 Seas Medical Spa, TBonz, Southbound, Golds Gym, Georgia Military College, Garden City, Starbucks, Kroger, and Katerwerks.

“When Homestead Hospice wanted to do this generous food drive, they reached out to us, and we were more than excited and happy to accept this, especially during this holiday season when the need for food is really a lot higher than usual,” Snyder said.

Because of the pandemic, both Golden Harvest and Homestead Hospice have noticed an increased need from those they serve.

“I think there’s always a need, but because of our seniors and what they’re going through because of the pandemic, they’re very, very isolated,” Dozier said. “We try to give back every year, but especially this year.”

If you need assistance from Golden Harvest, CLICK HERE to find a food pantry near you.