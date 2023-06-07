HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Harlem got hit with a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday night and according to its fire department, there were multiple calls for service due to damages.

On Bobcat Lane, one family is being forced to live out of a hotel after a large pecan tree fell on their house at around 8 p.m.

“We got the warning, had the kids come in, we went to put the dogs out, heard the freight train sound, opened the blinds just to keep an eye out,” said Lisa Kaneck, the homeowner. “And when we did that, we saw the tree slowly coming towards us.”

Earlier on Wednesday, crews were out assessing the damage, doing lead and asbestos tests on the home and breaking the tree down bit-by-bit.

“We hate this to happen to anybody, if I had to rate it you’re probably looking at a 6 or a 7 on a scale to ten,” said Landon Swann, the Production Manager of SERVPRO of Augusta who was helping assess the damage.

Swann said the process of repairing the damages should take about two to four months.

When that tree fell, Kaneck described the wind as sounding like a freight train. She and her five sons and two animals hid in the bathroom until help arrived.

“Get everyone in the bathroom ’cause [we] don’t know it is just a storm? Is it a tornado, what? So just head to the bathroom and pray,” she said.

Kaneck is optimistic despite how long it may take to repair the home, and thankful for Harlem Fire Department and neighbors showing up so quickly.

“We’re not from this area, but this is the second time we’ve seen Harlem step up doing anything they can,” she said. “Bringing waters, there are neighbors back here cutting down the tree, so it’s nice a neighborhood, come and offer a hand.”

“After the storm calmed down, I come over here and we check on them, tarp it up and make sure the kids are alright,” said neighbor John Paul Legrone.

Harlem Fire Department put out a statement on Wednesday stating there are still power outages and trees down across town, and to call 911 if you come across anything hazardous.