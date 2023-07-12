AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The search for 36-year-old Duterval Sejour next of kin continues.

Sejour was the homeless suspect involved in the Deputy shooting that occurred, Saturday July 8, 2023.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, they are still attempting to locate Sejour’s next-of-kin. The suspect has lived in quite a few places over the years and several people that share the last name Sejour, have been contacted, but have not yet to find anyone who claims to have known Duterval.

“The Coroner’s Office has exhausted all resources in an attempt to locate the family. The Coroner’s Office is asking for help in trying to locate any family of Sejour. If you know of any family related to Sejour, please call the Richmond County Coroner’s Office (706) 821-2382. Sejour may have ties to Florida and/or New Jersey.”

This story is developing and will be updated.