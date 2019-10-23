Homegoing services for Rep. Elijah Cummings being today

BALTIMORE, Md (WJBF) – A celebration of life service for Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings begins today.

The 68 year old died last week — due to complications from longstanding health problems.

Today, Morgan State University, an HBCU in Baltimore, will host a public viewing and celebration of his life.

A public viewing will be also be held tomorrow in Washington, DC.

Rep. Cummings will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

The funeral is Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore.

All services are open to the public.