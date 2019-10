GEORGIA (WJBF) -- 126,000 pounds of meat and poultry products sent to Georgia locations recalled due to unsanitary conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The meat and poultry egg roll items, made by T & R Enterprise USA Inc., a St. Louis, Mo. establishment, were produced on various dates from August 1, 2019 to September. 26, 2019.