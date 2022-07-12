AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Gavin David Carpenter who broke into a man’s home on Shadow Ridge Drive in Augusta and violently assaulted him.

According to an incident report, Carpenter entered the victim’s home June 27th, through a bedroom sliding door while the victim was lying in bed.

The victim told police he heard a loud ‘thud’ and got up to investigate. That’s when Carpenter pointed a gun at him and asked, “What you got?”

The victim said he was pistol whipped several times before the suspect emptied a clothes basket and began to fill it with several pair of Nike Air Jordans.

Police say Carpenter made off with 13 pairs of shoes, valued at $170 apiece.

The victim was treated on scene for several lacerations from the beating.

Gavin faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during a crime, kidnapping and home invasion of the first degree.