Home invasion death investigation underway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to Augusta University Medical Center regarding the death of a suspect involved in a home invasion in Aiken County.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. at a home on Dicks Street in the town of Jackson.

The suspect forced his way into a couple’s home brandishing a knife, the couple fought off their attacker leaving the suspect with traumatic injuries.

EMS transported the suspect to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries last night at 10:51. The identity of the suspect will be released once positive identification has been made and the family notified.

The suspect will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.