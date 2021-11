AUGUSTA (WJBF) – You can add a local pet to your guest list this Thanksgiving.

Augusta Animal Services is asking you to bring a shelter pet home until next Sunday or Monday – unless you want to adopt them outright.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1pm to 4pm, you can pick up a pet at Augusta Animal Services located at 4164 Mack Lane.

Saturday, 25 pets were picked up to take home for the Thanksgiving holiday.