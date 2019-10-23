Home for quadruple amputee nears completion ahead of Thanksgiving

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A home for the holidays. That’s exactly what one Burke County family hoped for when construction began to build a home for Christopher. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office launched the project after learning that 33-year-old Christopher Grubisa lost both of his arms and legs after a rare case of bacterial meningitis. The law enforcement officers and Grubisa family started a fundraising campaign in March 2018 in hopes of rallying the public for dollars to design and build a ADA accessible home. Now, the sheriff’s office is in need of $15,000 to complete the project.

Grubisa, a husband, father of three and son, plans to hold a Hamburger/Hotdog Luncheon and tour of the home on Poole Melton Road in Blyth on Thursday, October 24 at noon. That will be the public’s opportunity to meet or come and talk with the family and sheriff’s office and make a donation to finalize the home in time for the holidays. The “Building A Home for Christopher” Go Fund Me page is just shy of $25,000. Donations can be made here.

NewsChannel 6 showed you the progress on the home back in June.

To follow Grubisa’s journey, click here.